Papas con Chorizo (Mexican Chorizo and Potatoes)
1 ¼ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
¾ pound fresh Mexican chorizo sausage, casing removed
vegetable oil, as needed
1 small onion, diced
salt and ground black pepper to taste
Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Drain.
Meanwhile, cook chorizo over medium-high heat in a large skillet, breaking up any large clumps, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes.
Remove chorizo to a paper towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon, reserving about 1 tablespoon of grease in the skillet.
Add oil if necessary to make up 1 tablespoon.
Cook onion in the same skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until they begin to soften and brown, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add potatoes to the skillet and saute until potatoes are lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes.
Stir in chorizo and season with salt and pepper.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Papas con Chorizo (Mexican Chorizo and Potatoes)
1 ¼ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch cubes