Papas con Chorizo (Mexican Chorizo and Potatoes)

1 ¼ pounds Yukon gold potatoes, cut into 3/4-inch cubes

¾ pound fresh Mexican chorizo sausage, casing removed

vegetable oil, as needed

1 small onion, diced

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Place potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until slightly soft, 5 to 6 minutes. Drain.

Meanwhile, cook chorizo over medium-high heat in a large skillet, breaking up any large clumps, until browned, 5 to 6 minutes.

Remove chorizo to a paper towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon, reserving about 1 tablespoon of grease in the skillet.

Add oil if necessary to make up 1 tablespoon.

Cook onion in the same skillet over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until they begin to soften and brown, 4 to 5 minutes.

Add potatoes to the skillet and saute until potatoes are lightly browned, 5 to 7 minutes.

Stir in chorizo and season with salt and pepper.