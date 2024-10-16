Pasta Bake
- 8 ounces mostaccioli pasta
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 (4 ounce) can mushrooms, drained
- 1 (28 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted boil water to a boil. Cook mostaccioli pasta in boiling water for 8 to 10 minutes, or until al dente. Drain well.
- Meanwhile, cook ground beef and chopped onions in a skillet over medium heat until browned.
- In a large bowl, mix together the mushrooms, spaghetti sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pasta, and browned ground beef and onion mixture. Transfer to a greased, 9×13 inch casserole dish.
- Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 20 minutes, or until very hot.
Trending - Recipes