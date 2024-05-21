Pasta Salad
- 1 (16 ounce) package fusilli (spiral) pasta
- 3 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ pound provolone cheese, cubed
- ½ pound salami, cubed
- ¼ pound sliced pepperoni, cut in half
- 1 large green bell pepper, cut into 1 inch pieces
- 1 (10 ounce) can black olives, drained
- 1 (4 ounce) jar pimentos, drained
- 1 (8 ounce) bottle Italian salad dressing
- Gather all ingredients.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook fusilli pasta in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain.
- Combine pasta with tomatoes, cheese, salami, pepperoni, green pepper, olives, and pimentos in a large bowl. Pour in salad dressing; toss to coat.
