Pasta Salad

1 pound tri-colored spiral pasta

6 tablespoons salad seasoning mix

1 (16 ounce) bottle Italian-style salad dressing

2 cups cherry tomatoes, diced

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ yellow bell pepper, chopped

1 (2.25 ounce) can black olives, chopped

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.

Whisk together the salad spice mix and Italian dressing.

In a salad bowl, combine the pasta, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and olives. Pour dressing over salad; toss and refrigerate overnight.