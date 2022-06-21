Pasta Salad
1 pound tri-colored spiral pasta
6 tablespoons salad seasoning mix
1 (16 ounce) bottle Italian-style salad dressing
2 cups cherry tomatoes, diced
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red bell pepper, diced
½ yellow bell pepper, chopped
1 (2.25 ounce) can black olives, chopped
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook pasta until al dente, rinse under cold water and drain.
Whisk together the salad spice mix and Italian dressing.
In a salad bowl, combine the pasta, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers and olives. Pour dressing over salad; toss and refrigerate overnight.
