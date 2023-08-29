Pasta with Fresh Tomato Sauce
- 1 (16 ounce) package dry penne pasta
- 8 Roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
- ½ cup Italian dressing, or to taste
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil
- ¼ cup diced red onion
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 8-10 minutes.
- Drain pasta and transfer to a large bowl. Add tomatoes, Italian dressing, basil, red onion, and Parmesan cheese; toss until well coated.