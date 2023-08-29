YOUR AD HERE »

Pasta with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 (16 ounce) package dry penne pasta
  • 8 Roma (plum) tomatoes, diced
  • ½ cup Italian dressing, or to taste
  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil
  • ¼ cup diced red onion
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, 8-10 minutes.
  2. Drain pasta and transfer to a large bowl. Add tomatoes, Italian dressing, basil, red onion, and Parmesan cheese; toss until well coated.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]