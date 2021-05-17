1/3 c. sour cream

1 tbsp. mayonnaise

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp. white vinegar

4 c. frozen green peas, almost totally thawed

8 slices bacon, cooked until crisp and chopped

1/2 small red onion, halved and sliced very thin

6 oz. cheddar or American cheese, cut into small cubes

3 tbsp. minced fresh parsley

Mix the sour cream, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and vinegar together to make the dressing. Add more salt and pepper to taste.

Stir 2/3 of the dressing into the peas until the peas are coated. Gently stir in the bacon, onion, cheese, and parsley until all combined. Taste and adjust seasonings. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate 2 to 4 hours before serving. (Pop the extra dressing in the fridge, too.)

Remove from the fridge and stir in the rest of the dressing to your liking. Sprinkle with more parsley before serving.