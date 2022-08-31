Peach and Tomato Caprese Salad
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon flaked salt, divided
2 large heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced
2 ripe peaches – halved, pitted, and sliced into half moons
6 leaves fresh basil
1 (8 ounce) ball fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced
Whisk olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and 1 pinch flaked salt together in a bowl until dressing is smooth.
Alternate tomato slices, peach slices, basil leaves, and mozzarella slices in layers on a platter. Drizzle dressing over salad and sprinkle remaining flaked salt on top.
Watermelon and Tomato Feta Salad
1 (4 pound) chilled seedless watermelon, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User