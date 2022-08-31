Peach and Tomato Caprese Salad

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon flaked salt, divided

2 large heirloom tomatoes, thinly sliced

2 ripe peaches – halved, pitted, and sliced into half moons

6 leaves fresh basil

1 (8 ounce) ball fresh mozzarella, thinly sliced

Whisk olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and 1 pinch flaked salt together in a bowl until dressing is smooth.

Alternate tomato slices, peach slices, basil leaves, and mozzarella slices in layers on a platter. Drizzle dressing over salad and sprinkle remaining flaked salt on top.