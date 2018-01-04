Peach-Apricot Cobbler

Joyce Ramey • Greeley, Colo.

1/2 c. Sugar

2 Tbsp. Cornstarch

1 can Peaches, sliced, drained, juice reserved

1 (10.5 oz) can Apricot halves, drained, juice reserved

1 Tbsp. Butter

1/2 t. Ground cinnamon

1/4 t. Ground nutmeg

Topping:

1/2 c. All-purpose flour

1/2 t. Baking powder

1/4 t. Salt

2 Tbsp. Butter, softened

1 large Egg

1/2 c. Sugar

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium saucepan, mix together sugar and cornstarch. Stir in 1/2 cup each of reserved peach and apricot juices. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture boils and thickens, about 2 minutes. Stir in butter, cinnamon and nutmeg. Add peaches and apricots. Spoon fruit mixture into a 1-1/2-quart casserole dish. To prepare topping, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, butter and egg. Spoon topping over fruit mixture. Bake cobbler until topping is lightly golden, about 30 minutes. Transfer casserole to a wire rack to cool slightly. Beat together 1 cup heavy cream, 2 Tablespoons honey (room temperature), 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon at medium speed until soft peeks form. Serve cobbler warm topped with spiced whipped cream.