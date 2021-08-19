 Peach Avocado Salsa | TheFencePost.com
Peach Avocado Salsa

2 fresh peaches – peeled, pitted, and diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced

½ red onion, minced

½ red bell pepper, minced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste

2 cloves garlic, grated

½ lime, juiced

½ lemon, juiced

salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 avocado – peeled, pitted, and diced

Gently mix peaches, jalapeno pepper, red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, and lemon juice in a bowl; season with salt and black pepper.

Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

Fold avocado into the salsa to serve.

