Peach Avocado Salsa
2 fresh peaches – peeled, pitted, and diced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
½ red onion, minced
½ red bell pepper, minced
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste
2 cloves garlic, grated
½ lime, juiced
½ lemon, juiced
salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 avocado – peeled, pitted, and diced
Gently mix peaches, jalapeno pepper, red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, and lemon juice in a bowl; season with salt and black pepper.
Cover bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 30 minutes.
Fold avocado into the salsa to serve.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Recipes
Peach Avocado Salsa
2 fresh peaches – peeled, pitted, and diced