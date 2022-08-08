Peach Blueberry Pie

1 cup sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground allspice

3 cups sliced peeled fresh peaches

1 cup fresh or frozen unsweetened blueberries

Dough for double-crust pie

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon 2% milk

Cinnamon sugar

In a large bowl, combine sugar, flour, cinnamon and allspice. Add peaches and blueberries; toss to coat.

Preheat oven to 400°. On a lightly floured surface, roll half of dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim even with rim. Add filling; dot with butter.

Roll remaining dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; cut into 1/2-in.-wide strips. Arrange over filling in a lattice pattern. Trim and seal strips to edge of bottom crust; flute edge. Brush lattice strips with milk; sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.

Bake until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly, 40-45 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.