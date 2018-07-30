Peach Bread | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
July 30, 2018
1 c. dried peaches
1 c. warm water
1 c. sugar
2 tbsp. butter, melted
1/4 c. reserved juice or peach nectar
1/2 c. orange juice concentrate
2 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1 c. chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Chop peaches and soak 30 minutes in water.
Drain and save excess water (if there is none, use peach nectar.)
Stir in sugar, butter, reserved juice and orange juice concentrate.
Sift together flour, baking powder and soda.
Add nuts coated with flour mixture.
Combine all ingredients and stir only enough to mix well.
Let stand 20 minutes before cooking.
Grease and flour a loaf pan and bake for 75 minutes.
