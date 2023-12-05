Peach Burrata Salad
- 1 (4 ounce) ball burrata cheese, at room temperature
- 1 peach, sliced
- 1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 3 tablespoons raspberry balsamic vinegar
- flaked sea salt to taste
- 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper or to taste
- Gently tear open the burrata cheese to expose the soft, creamy core and place in the center of a plate. Arrange peach slices in and around the cheese. Sprinkle basil leaves over cheese and drizzle with olive oil.
- Bring raspberry balsamic vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until vinegar reduces to a thick syrup, about 5 minutes. Spoon balsamic syrup over peaches and cheese; season with sea salt and black pepper.