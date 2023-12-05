YOUR AD HERE »

Peach Burrata Salad

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 (4 ounce) ball burrata cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 peach, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh basil leaves
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 tablespoons raspberry balsamic vinegar
  • flaked sea salt to taste
  • 1 pinch freshly ground black pepper or to taste
  1. Gently tear open the burrata cheese to expose the soft, creamy core and place in the center of a plate. Arrange peach slices in and around the cheese. Sprinkle basil leaves over cheese and drizzle with olive oil.
  2. Bring raspberry balsamic vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until vinegar reduces to a thick syrup, about 5 minutes. Spoon balsamic syrup over peaches and cheese; season with sea salt and black pepper.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]