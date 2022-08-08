Peach Cobbler Cookies
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon almond extract
3 cups all-purpose flour
1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup chopped peeled fresh peaches
Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Beat in egg and extracts. In another bowl, whisk flour, cinnamon, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt and nutmeg; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Stir in peaches.
Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 in. apart onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Bake until set, 14-16 minutes. Cool on pans 2 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in an airtight container.
