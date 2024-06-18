Peach Cobbler
- 1 (29 ounce) can sliced peaches
- 2 tablespoons butter, melted
- 1 pinch ground cinnamon
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- ½ cup water
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 pinch salt
- ½ cup butter
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C.) In a large bowl, combine sliced peaches with juice, 2 tablespoons melted butter, a pinch of cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg. Dissolve cornstarch in water, then stir into peach mixture; set aside.
- Combine milk, sugar, flour, baking powder and salt in another bowl; beat until smooth – the mixture will be thin.
- Melt 1/2 cup butter in a 9×13 inch pan. Pour batter over melted butter. Scoop peaches out of bowl and spoon over batter. Sprinkle top with additional cinnamon and nutmeg.
- Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until knife inserted comes out clean.
