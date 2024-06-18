YOUR AD HERE »

Peach Cobbler

  • 1 (29 ounce) can sliced peaches
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1 pinch ground cinnamon
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 pinch salt
  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C.) In a large bowl, combine sliced peaches with juice, 2 tablespoons melted butter, a pinch of cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg. Dissolve cornstarch in water, then stir into peach mixture; set aside.
  2. Combine milk, sugar, flour, baking powder and salt in another bowl; beat until smooth – the mixture will be thin.
  3. Melt 1/2 cup butter in a 9×13 inch pan. Pour batter over melted butter. Scoop peaches out of bowl and spoon over batter. Sprinkle top with additional cinnamon and nutmeg.
  4. Bake in preheated oven for 1 hour, or until knife inserted comes out clean.
