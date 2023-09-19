Peach Gelee Candy
- 1 pound ripe peaches — peeled, pitted, and sliced
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 2 cups white sugar, divided
- 3 tablespoons liquid pectin
- ½ cup white sugar, for sprinkling
- Line an 8×8-inch baking dish with plastic wrap.
- Combine peaches and lime juice in a blender. Purée until very smooth.
- Pour into a saucepan over medium heat, stir in 1/2 cup sugar, and bring to a boil. Cook, continuously stirring, until thickened, about 15 minutes.
- Stir in remaining 1 1/2 cups sugar and pectin. Using a thermometer, heat to 205 degrees F (96 degrees C). Cook, stirring continuously, for another 10 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Pour peach purée into the prepared baking dish. Shake gently and tap on the countertop to remove any air bubbles. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.
- Sprinkle about half the 1/2 cup of sugar over a silicone baking mat and invert the peach gelee on top. Remove plastic wrap and sprinkle top with sugar. Trim off any uneven edges and cut gelee into 25 squares.