Peach Oatmeal Yogurt Parfait | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 medium peach, peeled, pitted and chopped.

2 tsp. packed light brown sugar

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 c. almond milk

1/4 c. old-fashioned rolled oats

3/4 c. plain Greek yogurt

Pinch of salt

In a small bowl, stir together peach, brown sugar and cinnamon.

Combine almond milk and 1/4 c. water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.

Stir in oats and salt; reduce heat to medium-low.

Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture has thickened and oats are tender, about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat.

Spoon oatmeal into a bowl, top with peach mixture and spoon yogurt on top.

Sprinkle with extra cinnamon, if desired.