Peach Oatmeal Yogurt Parfait | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
September 10, 2018
1 medium peach, peeled, pitted and chopped.
2 tsp. packed light brown sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/4 c. almond milk
1/4 c. old-fashioned rolled oats
3/4 c. plain Greek yogurt
Pinch of salt
In a small bowl, stir together peach, brown sugar and cinnamon.
Combine almond milk and 1/4 c. water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat.
Stir in oats and salt; reduce heat to medium-low.
Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture has thickened and oats are tender, about 5 minutes.
Remove from heat.
Spoon oatmeal into a bowl, top with peach mixture and spoon yogurt on top.
Sprinkle with extra cinnamon, if desired.