Dough for single-crust pie

1 large egg white, lightly beaten

6 cups sliced peeled fresh peaches

2 tablespoons plus 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, divided

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup cold butter, cubed

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Brush egg white over crust; refrigerate while making filling.

In a large bowl, combine peaches and 2 tablespoons flour; toss to coat. In a small bowl, combine remaining 3/4 cup flour and sugars; cut in butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Sprinkle two-thirds into crust; top with peach mixture. Sprinkle with remaining crumb mixture.

Bake at 375° for 40-45 minutes or until filling is bubbly and peaches are tender. Cover with foil during the last 15 minutes if it begins to brown too quickly.