Peach Pie
Dough for single-crust pie
1 large egg white, lightly beaten
6 cups sliced peeled fresh peaches
2 tablespoons plus 3/4 cup all-purpose flour, divided
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup sugar
1/4 cup cold butter, cubed
On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-in.-thick circle; transfer to a 9-in. pie plate. Trim crust to 1/2 in. beyond rim of plate; flute edge. Brush egg white over crust; refrigerate while making filling.
In a large bowl, combine peaches and 2 tablespoons flour; toss to coat. In a small bowl, combine remaining 3/4 cup flour and sugars; cut in butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Sprinkle two-thirds into crust; top with peach mixture. Sprinkle with remaining crumb mixture.
Bake at 375° for 40-45 minutes or until filling is bubbly and peaches are tender. Cover with foil during the last 15 minutes if it begins to brown too quickly.
Peaches and Cream Whiskey Loaf
1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User