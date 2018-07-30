Peach Pie | Marcey Dyer – Pierce, Colo.

Crust:

1 c. flour

1/4 c. powdered sugar

1/2 c. butter, melted

Filling:

1 c. sugar

1/4 c. dry peach gelatin

3 tbsp. cornstarch

1 c. peach juice plus water

8 peaches, sliced

2 drops almond flavoring

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix flour and powdered sugar; add butter.

Press into a 9-inch pie plate and up sides, but not onto rim.

Bake 15-17 minutes our until brown.

In a sauce pan, mix sugar, gelatin and corn starch.

Add the liquid and boil 3 to 5 minutes.

Add almond flavoring.

Mix with sliced peaches and put into pie shell; chill.

Top with whipped cream.