Peach Pie | Marcey Dyer – Pierce, Colo.

Crust:
1 c. flour
1/4 c. powdered sugar
1/2 c. butter, melted

Filling:
1 c. sugar
1/4 c. dry peach gelatin
3 tbsp. cornstarch
1 c. peach juice plus water
8 peaches, sliced
2 drops almond flavoring

Crust:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix flour and powdered sugar; add butter.
Press into a 9-inch pie plate and up sides, but not onto rim.
Bake 15-17 minutes our until brown.

Filling:
In a sauce pan, mix sugar, gelatin and corn starch.
Add the liquid and boil 3 to 5 minutes.
Add almond flavoring.
Mix with sliced peaches and put into pie shell; chill.
Top with whipped cream.