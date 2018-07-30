 Peach Pie Milkshakes | JK Chappel – Gering, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Peach Pie Milkshakes | JK Chappel – Gering, Neb.

1/2 c. vanilla ice cream
1/2 c. cold whole milk
2 large ripe clean peaches, chopped
2 tbsp. sweetened condensed milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tbsp. light brown sugar
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
Whipped cream for garnish
Peach slices for garnish

Place all milkshake ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
Pour into two milkshake glasses and top with whipped cream and peach slices for garnish.