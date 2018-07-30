Peach Pie Milkshakes | JK Chappel – Gering, Neb.

1/2 c. vanilla ice cream

1/2 c. cold whole milk

2 large ripe clean peaches, chopped

2 tbsp. sweetened condensed milk

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. light brown sugar

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

Whipped cream for garnish

Peach slices for garnish

Place all milkshake ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Pour into two milkshake glasses and top with whipped cream and peach slices for garnish.