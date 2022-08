Peach Praline Upside-Down Cake

4 large eggs, separated

1/4 cup butter, cubed

2/3 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

3 medium peaches, peeled and sliced (2 cups)

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 cup cake flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup 2% milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream and toasted pecan halves, optional

Place egg whites in a large bowl; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°.

In a 10-in. cast-iron or other ovenproof skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger. Remove from heat. Arrange peaches in a single layer over brown sugar mixture; sprinkle with chopped pecans.

In a small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat egg yolks until slightly thickened. Gradually add sugar, beating on high speed until thick and lemon-colored. Beat in milk, melted butter and vanilla. Fold in flour mixture.

With clean beaters, beat egg whites on medium until stiff but not dry; gradually fold into batter. Pour batter into skillet. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 22-27 minutes.

Cool 10 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. If desired, serve warm with whipped cream and pecan halves.