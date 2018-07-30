 Peach Salsa | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

3 c. cubed peeled ripe peaches
1 c. chopped green onions
1/2 c. chopped fresh cilantro
1/3 c. fresh lime juice
3 tbsp. finely chopped jalapeno pepper, seeded
1 tsp. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt

Combine all ingredients in a bowl.
Toss well.
Cover and chill.