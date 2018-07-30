Peaches and Cream Bars | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
July 30, 2018
1 c. butter, softened
2 c. sugar
4 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla extract
3 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
1 (21 oz.) can peach pie filling
Cheesecake Center:
1 (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
½ c. sugar
1 tsp. vanilla
1 egg
Glaze:
½ tsp. vanilla extract
½ tsp. almond extract
1 c. powdered sugar
2 tbsp. milk
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Cream together butter and sugar.
Add eggs and beat well. Beat in vanilla.
In a separate bowl combine flour and salt.
Add to the creamed mixture; mix until combined.
In a medium-sized bowl beat together cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth; add the egg and beat until combined.
Grease a 15x10x1 pan or 9×13, whichever one you decide to use.
Spread 3 c. batter in the bottom.
Spread the cream cheese layer on top and lastly spread with pie filling.
Drop remaining batter on top of pie filling.
Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick comes clean.
Cool on wire rack.
Combine powdered sugar and milk for the glaze and drizzle over the bars.
