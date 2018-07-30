Peaches and Cream Bars | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 c. butter, softened

2 c. sugar

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 c. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

1 (21 oz.) can peach pie filling

Cheesecake Center:

1 (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

½ c. sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 egg

Glaze:

½ tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. almond extract

1 c. powdered sugar

2 tbsp. milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cream together butter and sugar.

Add eggs and beat well. Beat in vanilla.

In a separate bowl combine flour and salt.

Add to the creamed mixture; mix until combined.

In a medium-sized bowl beat together cream cheese, sugar and vanilla until smooth; add the egg and beat until combined.

Grease a 15x10x1 pan or 9×13, whichever one you decide to use.

Spread 3 c. batter in the bottom.

Spread the cream cheese layer on top and lastly spread with pie filling.

Drop remaining batter on top of pie filling.

Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick comes clean.

Cool on wire rack.

Combine powdered sugar and milk for the glaze and drizzle over the bars.