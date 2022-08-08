Peaches and Cream Whiskey Loaf

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup packed brown sugar

1-1/4 teaspoons baking soda

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/3 cup sour cream

1/4 cup canola oil

2 tablespoons peach whiskey or whiskey

1 cup chopped peeled fresh peaches

1/2 cup chopped pecans

GLAZE:

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons 2% milk

1 tablespoon peach whiskey or whiskey

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, whisk flour, brown sugar and baking soda. In another bowl, whisk eggs, sour cream, oil and whiskey until blended. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Fold in peaches and pecans.

Transfer to a greased 8×4-in. loaf pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, 60-65 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely. Combine glaze ingredients; drizzle over cooled bread. Let stand until set.