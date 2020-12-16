Peanut Blossoms
1 cup shortening
1 cup peanut butter
1 cup packed brown sugar
1 cup white sugar
2 eggs
¼ cup milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
½ cup white sugar for decoration
2 (9 ounce) bags milk chocolate candy kisses, unwrapped
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.In a large bowl, cream together the shortening, peanut butter, brown sugar, and 1 cup white sugar until smooth.
Beat in the eggs one at a time, and stir in the milk and vanilla.
Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the peanut butter mixture until well blended.
Shape tablespoonfuls of dough into balls, and roll in remaining white sugar.
Place cookies 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets.
Bake for 10 to12 minutes in the preheated oven.
Remove from oven, and immediately press a chocolate kiss into each cookie.
Allow to cool completely; the kiss will harden as it cools.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User