Peanut Blossoms

1 cup shortening

1 cup peanut butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 cup white sugar

2 eggs

¼ cup milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup white sugar for decoration

2 (9 ounce) bags milk chocolate candy kisses, unwrapped

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.In a large bowl, cream together the shortening, peanut butter, brown sugar, and 1 cup white sugar until smooth.

Beat in the eggs one at a time, and stir in the milk and vanilla.

Combine the flour, baking soda, and salt; stir into the peanut butter mixture until well blended.

Shape tablespoonfuls of dough into balls, and roll in remaining white sugar.

Place cookies 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets.

Bake for 10 to12 minutes in the preheated oven.

Remove from oven, and immediately press a chocolate kiss into each cookie.

Allow to cool completely; the kiss will harden as it cools.