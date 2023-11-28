Peanut Brittle
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup light corn syrup
- ¼ cup water
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup peanuts
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- Have all ingredients measured out before starting.
- Grease a large rimmed baking sheet. Set aside.
- Combine sugar, corn syrup, water, and salt in a heavy, 2-quart saucepan over medium heat.
- Stir until sugar is dissolved and the mixture comes to a boil, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in peanuts and set a candy thermometer in place. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the temperature reaches 300 to 310 degrees F (150 to 155 degrees C)
- Remove from the heat. Quickly stir in butter and baking soda, then immediately pour mixture onto the prepared baking sheet. Quickly use 2 forks to lift and pull the mixture into a 12×14-inch rectangle. Let cool until completely firm, at least 30 minutes.
- Use a mallet to break peanut brittle into pieces.