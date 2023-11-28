YOUR AD HERE »

Peanut Brittle

  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ½ cup light corn syrup
  • ¼ cup water
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup peanuts
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • Have all ingredients measured out before starting.
  • Grease a large rimmed baking sheet. Set aside.
  • Combine sugar, corn syrup, water, and salt in a heavy, 2-quart saucepan over medium heat.
  • Stir until sugar is dissolved and the mixture comes to a boil, about 5 minutes.
  • Stir in peanuts and set a candy thermometer in place. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally, until the temperature reaches 300 to 310 degrees F (150 to 155 degrees C)
  • Remove from the heat. Quickly stir in butter and baking soda, then immediately pour mixture onto the prepared baking sheet. Quickly use 2 forks to lift and pull the mixture into a 12×14-inch rectangle. Let cool until completely firm, at least 30 minutes.
  • Use a mallet to break peanut brittle into pieces.
