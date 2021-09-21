 Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats | TheFencePost.com
Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats

2 ½ cups whole wheat flour

2 eggs

½ cup canned pumpkin

2 tablespoons peanut butter

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Whisk together the flour, eggs, pumpkin, peanut butter, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl.

Add water as needed to help make the dough workable, but the dough should be dry and stiff.

Roll the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick roll.

Cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

Bake in preheated oven until hard, about 40 minutes.

