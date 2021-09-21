Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats
2 ½ cups whole wheat flour
2 eggs
½ cup canned pumpkin
2 tablespoons peanut butter
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
Whisk together the flour, eggs, pumpkin, peanut butter, salt, and cinnamon in a bowl.
Add water as needed to help make the dough workable, but the dough should be dry and stiff.
Roll the dough into a 1/2-inch-thick roll.
Cut into 1/2-inch pieces.
Bake in preheated oven until hard, about 40 minutes.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Recipes