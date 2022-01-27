Peanut Butter Cookies

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup crunchy peanut butter

1 cup white sugar

1 cup packed brown sugar

2 large eggs eggs

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

Cream butter, peanut butter, and sugars together in a bowl; beat in eggs.

In a separate bowl, sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; stir into butter mixture. Put dough in refrigerator for 1 hour.

Roll dough into 1 inch balls and put on baking sheets. Flatten each ball with a fork, making a crisscross pattern. Bake in a preheated 375 degrees F oven for about 10 minutes or until cookies begin to brown.