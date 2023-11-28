YOUR AD HERE »

Peanut Butter Fudge

  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 (16 ounce) package brown sugar
  • ½ cup milk
  • ¾ cup peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar
  • Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat; stir in brown sugar and milk. Bring to a boil and boil for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.
  • Remove the pot from heat; stir in peanut butter and vanilla.
  • Place confectioners’ sugar in a large mixing bowl. Pour in peanut butter mixture and beat with an electric mixer until smooth.
  • Pour peanut butter mixture into an 8×8-inch dish.
  • Chill until firm before slicing, about 1 hour.
