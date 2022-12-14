 Peanut Butter Fudge | TheFencePost.com
Peanut Butter Fudge

  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 (16 ounce) package brown sugar
  • ½ cup milk
  • ¾ cup peanut butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 ½ cups confectioners’ sugar
  1. Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat; stir in brown sugar and milk. Bring to a boil and boil for 2 minutes, stirring frequently; remove from heat and stir in peanut butter and vanilla.
  2. Place confectioners’ sugar in a large mixing bowl. Pour in peanut butter mixture and beat with an electric mixer until smooth; pour into an 8×8-inch dish. Chill until firm before slicing, about 1 hour.
