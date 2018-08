8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 c. Creamy peanut butter

1 c. Sugar

1 tsp. Vanilla

1 tbsp. butter, softened

1 c. Heavy cream, whipped

In a mixing bowl, heat cream cheese, peanut better, sugar, butter and vanilla until smooth.

Fold in whipped cream

Gently spoon into crust.

Garnish with chocolate chips or cookie crumbs if desired.