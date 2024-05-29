YOUR AD HERE »

Peanutty Ice Cream Pie

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 ⅓ cups finely chopped peanuts
  • 3 tablespoons margarine, melted
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • ¼ cup peanut butter
  • ¼ cup light corn syrup
  • ¼ cup flaked coconut
  • 3 tablespoons chopped peanuts
  • 1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened
  • ¼ cup mini candy-coated chocolate pieces (Optional)
  1. Combine the peanuts, butter and sugar; press onto the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-inch pie plate. Cover and refrigerate for 15 minutes.
  2. In a large bowl, combine peanut butter and corn syrup. Add coconut and peanuts. Stir in ice cream just until combined. Spoon into crust.
  3. Cover and freeze overnight or until firm. Just before serving, sprinkle with mini candy-coated chocolate pieces, if desired.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]