Pears Panos
- 4 Bosc pears
- ½ cup white sugar
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ cup Cointreau or other orange liqueur
- Peel the pears. You can halve and core them, or leave them whole: just carefully core the blossom end of each pear and remove the seeds.
- Place the pears into a large saucepan. Fill with enough water to cover the pears by 1 inch. Stir in the sugar and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer uncovered until the liquid has reduced into a light syrup; this may take up to 1 hour. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla. Cool until just warm, then stir in the liqueur and serve.
