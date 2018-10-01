 Peas in Zucchini Cups | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

1 pound zucchini, ends trimmed
2 1/2 c. peas
Butter
Salt
Pepper

Cut zucchini in half and hollow out.
Fill with green peas.
Microwave until warm.
Add butter, salt and pepper to taste.