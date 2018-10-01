Peas in Zucchini Cups | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.October 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) October 1, 20181 pound zucchini, ends trimmed 2 1/2 c. peas Butter Salt PepperCut zucchini in half and hollow out. Fill with green peas. Microwave until warm. Add butter, salt and pepper to taste. Share Tweet Trending In: RecipesChicken-Tortilla Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewod, Colo.Breakfast Casserole | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.Blazing ChiliHamburger Steaks | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.Husbands Choice | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.Trending SitewideOsage County, Oklahoma, men charged in cattle thefts, sold stolen cattle in Okla., and Kan.New Colorado program recruits rural veterinarians by repaying college debtsFarm bill delayed, againNEFB offering large group Association Health Plan for farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses