Pecan-Cornbread Dressing
3 cups water
1/2 cup butter
1 package (16 ounces) cornbread stuffing mix
10 bacon strips, diced
1 cup chopped celery
1-1/2 cups chopped green onions
1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
In a large saucepan, bring water and butter to a boil.
Remove from the heat and stir in stuffing mix; cover and set aside.
In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp; remove with a slotted spoon to drain on paper towels.
Discard all but 3 tablespoons of drippings; cook celery in drippings over medium heat for 5 minutes.
Add onions and cook 5 minutes or until celery is tender, stirring constantly.
Add to cornbread mixture along with pecans, salt, pepper and bacon; mix well.
Transfer to a greased 2-qt. casserole.
Cover and bake at 325° for 45 minutes or until heated through.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User