Pecan-Cornbread Dressing

3 cups water

1/2 cup butter

1 package (16 ounces) cornbread stuffing mix

10 bacon strips, diced

1 cup chopped celery

1-1/2 cups chopped green onions

1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

In a large saucepan, bring water and butter to a boil.

Remove from the heat and stir in stuffing mix; cover and set aside.

In a large skillet, cook bacon until crisp; remove with a slotted spoon to drain on paper towels.

Discard all but 3 tablespoons of drippings; cook celery in drippings over medium heat for 5 minutes.

Add onions and cook 5 minutes or until celery is tender, stirring constantly.

Add to cornbread mixture along with pecans, salt, pepper and bacon; mix well.

Transfer to a greased 2-qt. casserole.

Cover and bake at 325° for 45 minutes or until heated through.