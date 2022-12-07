Pecan Pie Cookies
Filling:
- ¼ cup butter
- ½ cup confectioners’ sugar
- 3 tablespoons light corn syrup
- ¾ cup finely chopped pecans
Cookies:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- ¾ cup butter, softened
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- To make the filling: Melt 1/4 cup of butter in a saucepan; stir in confectioners’ sugar and corn syrup until sugar is dissolved. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often, then stir in pecans until combined. Refrigerate the filling for 30 minutes to chill.
- To make the cookies: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Sift flour and baking powder together in a bowl; set aside.
- Beat brown sugar, 3/4 cup butter, egg, and vanilla extract in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until the mixture is creamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually beat in flour mixture to form a dough.
- Pinch off about 1 tablespoon of dough and roll into a ball; press into the bottom of an ungreased cupcake pan cup so it lines the bottom and sides, like a pie crust. Repeat with remaining dough. Fill each crust with about 1 teaspoon of the prepared pecan filling.
- Bake in the preheated oven until the cookie shells are lightly browned, 10 to 13 minutes. Watch closely after 10 minutes. Let the cookies cool in the pans briefly before removing to a wire rack to finish cooling.