Penne Pasta with Spinach and Bacon
- 1 bunch fresh spinach, rinsed and torn into bite-size pieces
- 1 (12 ounce) package penne pasta
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 6 slices bacon, chopped
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- Place spinach into a colander in the sink; set aside.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes.
- While penne is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir bacon in hot oil until browned and crisp. Add garlic and cook for about 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes; cook until heated through.
- Drain hot pasta over spinach in the colander so it wilts. Transfer spinach-pasta mixture to a large serving bowl. Top with bacon-tomato mixture and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; toss until evenly combined.