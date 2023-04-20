 Penne Pasta with Spinach and Bacon | TheFencePost.com
Penne Pasta with Spinach and Bacon

  • 1 bunch fresh spinach, rinsed and torn into bite-size pieces
  • 1 (12 ounce) package penne pasta
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 6 slices bacon, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  1. Place spinach into a colander in the sink; set aside.
  2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes.
  3. While penne is cooking, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook and stir bacon in hot oil until browned and crisp. Add garlic and cook for about 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes; cook until heated through.
  4. Drain hot pasta over spinach in the colander so it wilts. Transfer spinach-pasta mixture to a large serving bowl. Top with bacon-tomato mixture and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil; toss until evenly combined.
