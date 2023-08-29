Penne, Tomato, and Mozzarella Salad
- 1 (12 ounce) package penne pasta
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 bunch green onions, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 cup quartered cherry tomatoes
- salt and pepper to taste
- 5 ounces mozzarella cheese, diced
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 4 ounces fresh basil
- 12 large black olives, halved
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add penne and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 11 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- Heat olive oil in a small saucepan. Add green onions and cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 or 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Add pasta, tomatoes, salt, and pepper. Cook over low heat to warm through.
- Stir in mozzarella and Parmesan cheese. Coarsely tear basil leaves in halves or thirds; add to pasta with olives and serve immediately.