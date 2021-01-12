Pepper-Honey Cedar Plank Salmon

2 untreated cedar planks

¼ cup pineapple juice

⅓ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons white vinegar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

¾ cup honey

¼ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

6 (6 ounce) skinless, boneless salmon fillets

1 pinch salt and pepper to taste

Soak the cedar planks in warm water for 1 to 2 hours.

Add a splash of bourbon to the water if desired.

Bring the pineapple juice, soy sauce, vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil, and honey to a simmer in a saucepan over medium-high heat.

Reduce the heat to medium-low, and stir in the sugar, 1 teaspoon black pepper, cayenne pepper, paprika, and garlic powder.

Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has reduced to a syrupy consistency, about 15 minutes.

Set the sauce aside.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat.

Place the planks on the grate.

They are ready to cook on when they start to smoke and crackle just a little.

Season the salmon with a light sprinkling of salt and pepper.

Place the fillets onto the smoking cedar planks, close the lid of the grill, and cook for 10 minutes.

Spoon a small amount of the sauce over the salmon fillets, and continue cooking until the fish turns opaque in the center, about 5 minutes more.

Serve with the remaining sauce.