Pepper Jack Cornbread Biscuits
- 2 cups self-rising flour
- 1 cup yellow cornmeal
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 stick (1/2 cup) very cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 1 ¼ cups cold buttermilk
- 2 ounces pepper Jack cheese
- 2 tablespoons melted butter for brushing tops
- Mix together self-rising flour, cornmeal, white sugar, salt, and baking soda (See Cook’s Note for substitution). Add cubed, very cold butter and mix in with a pastry cutter/blender until the mixture is crumbly and the butter pieces are approximately the size of lentils.
- Stir in the buttermilk with a fork until a crumbly dough forms, which can be pressed together with your hands. Press into a square, and roll out into a 12 x12-inch square.
- Cut in half, and stack one piece on the other. Roll back out to a 12-inch square. Jagged edges are fine, and can simply be pressed in with a bench scraper. Cut into quarters, and stack up. Square up the sides a little by pressing in with a bench scraper, and roll back out to a 12-inch square.
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with a Silpat mat.
- Grate the pepper Jack cheese over the top of the dough (for best results, pop cheese in the freezer for a few minutes to firm up, making it easier to grate and distribute evenly). Fold into thirds to form a rectangle, and press lightly.
- Roll until the rectangle is about 3/4 inch thick, and then use a floured round cutter (mine was 2.75 inches) to punch out 8 biscuits. Dough can also be cut into squares instead.
- Transfer cut dough to the prepared baking sheet. Extra dough can be pressed together and re-rolled, and used to cut more biscuits. Press each biscuit lightly in the center with your thumb. Brush each biscuit lightly with melted butter.
- Bake in the preheated oven until nicely risen and golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. While still warm, brush with more melted butter if desired. Let cool before serving.