Pepper Ricotta Primavera

1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1/2 cup fat-free milk

4 teaspoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 medium green pepper, julienned

1 medium sweet red pepper, julienned

1 medium sweet yellow pepper, julienned

1 medium zucchini, sliced

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon dried basil

6 ounces fettuccine, cooked and drained

Whisk together ricotta cheese and milk; set aside. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic and pepper flakes; saute 1 minute. Add next 7 ingredients. Cook and stir over medium heat until vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.

Add cheese mixture to fettuccine; top with vegetables. Toss to coat. Serve immediately.