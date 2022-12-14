Peppermint Bark
- 30 crushed peppermint hard candies, divided
- 1 ½ pounds milk chocolate candy, coarsely chopped
- 1 ½ pounds white chocolate, chopped
- 1 teaspoon oil-based peppermint flavoring, or to taste
- Spread 1/3 of the peppermint candy over a 9×13-inch baking pan lined with wax paper.
- Melt the milk chocolate in the top of a double boiler over just-barely simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching, just until melted. Pour the melted chocolate over peppermint candy in the prepared pan. Sprinkle another 1/3 of the candy on top of the milk chocolate. Refrigerate until the chocolate hardens, about 30 minutes.
- Melt the white chocolate in the top of a double boiler over just-barely simmering water, stirring frequently and scraping down the sides with a rubber spatula to avoid scorching. Stir in the oil-based peppermint flavoring. Pour the white chocolate over the milk chocolate, then spread the remaining 1/3 peppermint candy on top.
- Refrigerate until the white chocolate hardens, about 30 minutes. Cut or break into pieces to serve.