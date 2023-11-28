YOUR AD HERE »

Peppermint Brittle

  • 2 pounds white chocolate
  • 30 small peppermint candy canes
  • Line a large jellyroll pan with heavy-duty foil.
  • Place white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave on medium power, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth, 5 to 6 minutes.
  • Place candy canes in a plastic bag or between 2 pieces of waxed paper. Using a mallet or rolling pin, break candy canes into small pieces. Stir candy pieces into melted white chocolate.
  • Spread white chocolate mixture evenly in the prepared pan. Chill until set, about 1 hour.
  • Break into pieces by slamming the pan on the counter.
