Peppermint Brittle
- 2 pounds white chocolate
- 30 small peppermint candy canes
- Line a large jellyroll pan with heavy-duty foil.
- Place white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave on medium power, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth, 5 to 6 minutes.
- Place candy canes in a plastic bag or between 2 pieces of waxed paper. Using a mallet or rolling pin, break candy canes into small pieces. Stir candy pieces into melted white chocolate.
- Spread white chocolate mixture evenly in the prepared pan. Chill until set, about 1 hour.
- Break into pieces by slamming the pan on the counter.