Peppery Roast Beef

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon seasoned pepper

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 boneless beef eye round or top round roast (4 to 5 pounds)

HORSERADISH SAUCE:

1 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 325°.

In a small bowl, combine the oil, seasoned pepper, garlic, thyme and salt; rub over roast.

Place fat side up on a rack in a shallow roasting pan.

Bake, uncovered, 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°).

Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.

In a small bowl, combine the sauce ingredients.

Serve with roast.