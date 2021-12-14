Peppery Roast Beef
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon seasoned pepper
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 boneless beef eye round or top round roast (4 to 5 pounds)
HORSERADISH SAUCE:
1 cup sour cream
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons milk
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Preheat oven to 325°.
In a small bowl, combine the oil, seasoned pepper, garlic, thyme and salt; rub over roast.
Place fat side up on a rack in a shallow roasting pan.
Bake, uncovered, 2-1/2 to 3 hours or until meat reaches desired doneness (for medium-rare, a thermometer should read 135°; medium, 140°; medium-well, 145°).
Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing.
In a small bowl, combine the sauce ingredients.
Serve with roast.
