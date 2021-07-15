Perfect Lemon Curd
¾ cup fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
¾ cup sugar
3 eggs
½ cup unsalted butter, cubed
In a 2 quart saucepan, combine lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, eggs, and butter.
Cook over medium-low heat until thick enough to hold marks from whisk, and first bubble appears on surface, about 6 minutes.
Perfect with scones and tea.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Recipes
Perfect Lemon Curd
¾ cup fresh lemon juice