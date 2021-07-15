Perfect Lemon Curd

¾ cup fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest

¾ cup sugar

3 eggs

½ cup unsalted butter, cubed

In a 2 quart saucepan, combine lemon juice, lemon zest, sugar, eggs, and butter.

Cook over medium-low heat until thick enough to hold marks from whisk, and first bubble appears on surface, about 6 minutes.

Perfect with scones and tea.