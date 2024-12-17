YOUR AD HERE »

Perfect Prime Rib

  • 1 (4 pound) bone-in prime rib roast (room temperature)
  • ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened 
  • 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon herbes de Provence
  • kosher salt to taste
  1. Gather the ingredients. Place prime rib roast on a plate and bring to room temperature, 2 to 4 hours. Preheat the oven to 500 degrees F (260 degrees C).
  2. Combine butter, pepper, and herbes de Provence in a bowl; mix until well blended. Spread butter mixture evenly over entire roast. Season roast generously with kosher salt.
  3. Roast the 4-pound roast in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. (If your roast is larger or smaller than 4 pounds, multiply the exact weight times 5 minutes.)
  4. Turn the oven off and, leaving the roast in the oven with the door closed, let the roast sit in the oven for 2 hours.
  5. Remove roast from the oven, slice, and serve.
