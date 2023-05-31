 Persimmon Cookies | TheFencePost.com
Persimmon Cookies

Recipes

  • 2 ripe persimmons, pureed
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 cup raisins
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts
  1. Place persimmon pulp in a small bowl; stir in baking soda until dissolved and set aside. Sift flour, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and salt into a large bowl; set aside.
  2. Beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer in a separate large bowl until smooth. Beat in egg and persimmon mixture; add flour mixture and stir until just combined. Fold in raisins and walnuts.
  3. Drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheets.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, about 15 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
