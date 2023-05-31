Persimmon Cookies
- 2 ripe persimmons, pureed
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground cloves
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup butter
- 1 large egg
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
- Place persimmon pulp in a small bowl; stir in baking soda until dissolved and set aside. Sift flour, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and salt into a large bowl; set aside.
- Beat sugar and butter with an electric mixer in a separate large bowl until smooth. Beat in egg and persimmon mixture; add flour mixture and stir until just combined. Fold in raisins and walnuts.
- Drop spoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart onto the prepared baking sheets.
- Bake in the preheated oven until edges are golden, about 15 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.