Pesto Pasta Caprese Salad

1 ½ cups rotini pasta

3 tablespoons pesto, or to taste

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste

¼ teaspoon granulated garlic

⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup halved grape tomatoes

½ cup small (pearlini) fresh mozzarella balls

2 leaves fresh basil leaves, finely shredded

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook the rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain.

Mix pesto, olive oil, salt, granulated garlic, and black pepper in a bowl; add rotini. Toss to coat. Fold in tomatoes, mozzarella, and fresh basil.