Pesto Pasta Caprese Salad
1 ½ cups rotini pasta
3 tablespoons pesto, or to taste
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
¼ teaspoon salt, or to taste
¼ teaspoon granulated garlic
⅛ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ cup halved grape tomatoes
½ cup small (pearlini) fresh mozzarella balls
2 leaves fresh basil leaves, finely shredded
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook the rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain.
Mix pesto, olive oil, salt, granulated garlic, and black pepper in a bowl; add rotini. Toss to coat. Fold in tomatoes, mozzarella, and fresh basil.
