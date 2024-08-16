Pesto Pasta Salad
- 12 ounces fusilli or other spiral pasta
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 cups packed arugula or spinach
- 1 cup homemade pesto or 1 (6.5-ounce) jar purchased basil pesto
- 1/2 cup fresh pearl mozzarella balls or cubed feta cheese
- 1/4 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Gather your ingredients.
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook fusilli in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water.
- Rinse pasta under cold water to cool.
- Combine cooked pasta, tomatoes, arugula, pesto, mozzarella, Parmesan, mayonnaise, and lemon juice in a large mixing bowl. Stir to combine.
- Add reserved pasta water as needed to thin out the pesto. Season with salt and pepper.
- Serve immediately, or cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.