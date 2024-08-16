YOUR AD HERE »

Pesto Pasta Salad

  • 12 ounces fusilli or other spiral pasta
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 cups packed arugula or spinach
  • 1 cup homemade pesto or 1 (6.5-ounce) jar purchased basil pesto
  • 1/2 cup fresh pearl mozzarella balls or cubed feta cheese
  • 1/4 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 to 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  1. Gather your ingredients.
  2.  Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook fusilli in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Reserve 1/2 cup of pasta water.
  3. Rinse pasta under cold water to cool.
  4. Combine cooked pasta, tomatoes, arugula, pesto, mozzarella, Parmesan, mayonnaise, and lemon juice in a large mixing bowl. Stir to combine.
  5. Add reserved pasta water as needed to thin out the pesto. Season with salt and pepper.
  6. Serve immediately, or cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
