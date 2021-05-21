Pesto Pasta Salad

Kosher salt, to taste

8 oz. fusilli or rotini

3/4 c. Basic Pesto

1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. white wine vinegar

Black pepper, to taste

1 8.5-ounce can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered

8 oz. feta cheese, cubed

1 small cucumber, chopped

1 c. grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 c. pitted kalamata olives, halved

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook as the label directs. Meanwhile, make the dressing by whisking the pesto with the olive oil, vinegar, a large pinch of salt, and some pepper in a small bowl.

Drain the pasta and rinse under cold water. Allow it to dry slightly, then toss in a bowl with 4 to 5 tablespoons of the pesto dressing. (Add a bit more if you want the pasta to be more coated.) Taste and season with salt, if needed.

Add the artichoke hearts, feta, cucumber, tomatoes, and olives to the pasta. Spoon the remaining dressing all over the top and gently toss again.