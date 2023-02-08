 Pesto Pasta with Chicken | TheFencePost.com
Pesto Pasta with Chicken

  • 1 (16 ounce) package bow tie pasta
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 skinless, boneless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 pinch crushed red pepper flakes, or to taste
  • ½ cup pesto sauce
  • ⅓ cup oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained and cut into strips
  1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes; drain.
  2. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Sauté garlic until tender, then stir in chicken and season with red pepper flakes. Cook until chicken is golden and cooked through.
  3. Combine pasta, chicken, pesto, and sun-dried tomatoes in a large bowl; toss to coat evenly.
